Around 100,000 civil servants in 126 areas—including the Home Office and the passports office—have voted to strike over pay, following ballot action today by the Public Communication and Services union. General Secretary Mark Serwotka said:

“The government must look at the huge vote for strike action across swathes of the Civil Service and realise it can no longer treat its workers with contempt. Our members have spoken and if the government fails to listen to them, we’ll have no option than to launch a prolonged programme of industrial action reaching into every corner of public life. Civil servants have willingly and diligently played a vital role in keeping the country running during the pandemic but enough is enough.”

This morning new data showed the majority of the public back Suella’s position on immigration. Guido reckons Jacob Rees-Mogg’s passive aggressive desk memos may not fix this situation…