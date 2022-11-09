WATCH: Wes Streeting Calls Corbyn ‘Senile’

Wes Streeting has been accused of directing some choice words at Jeremy Corbyn. The former Labour leader attempted to raise a point of order after PMQs, despite the fact he hadn’t asked a question, only to be shut down by the Speaker. In the midst of this commotion, a voice sounding awfully like the Shadow Health Secretary chimed in “He’s gone senile”, caught on one of the overhead microphones. No complaints from either side of the Commons over the alleged accuracy of this Commons statement…

UPDATE: After being called out on Twitter by Owen Jones, Wes has now apologised.