Being interviewed by MP-turned-presenting couple Esther McVey and Philip Davis, Jacob Rees-Mogg was asked why he didn’t follow his father into journalism, instead choosing politics:

“My father was an enormously successful journalist, and to be compared to him which from my point of view has always been very flattering. But no, I was attracted by doing something different.”

Now out of Cabinet, it appears Jacob is reconsidering following his father into journalism, albeit in broadcast rather than print. Guido picks up word from the GB Newsroom that they are very keen to get him on board as a presenter amid ongoing changes to their line-up.

When asked about the rumour, a source close to Jacob admitted the former Cabinet Minister has indeed been chatting to a few TV companies, with lots of interest in bagging the erudite and loquacious member for the 18th Century. Surely a fireside chat show on the wireless would be more Jacob’s style…