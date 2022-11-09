Now to Get Him Out of There…

In news that shocked the world last night, Ant and Dec revealed that one of the two new celebrities entering the I’m a Celebrity jungle today is none other than MP Matt Hancock. How they kept that a secret Guido cannot fathom…

As well as broadcasting the more cinematic teaser, ITV released a longer introduction on social media of Matt talking about his fears, phobias and goals for his time on the show. A video that’s so toe-curling Guido’s having to book in with a chiropodist.

“Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in”. Lots of snakes, eh Matt…