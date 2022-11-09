Guido had always wondered how the eccentric coalition of unwashed fossils and pre-gap yah teens manage to maintain such a relentless and well-organised campaign on the nation’s infrastructure. Well, we now have an answer to that question. The California-based Climate Emergency Fund has provided millions to prop up a global network of eco-terrorist troublemakers. Amongst those they finance are Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion and the A22 Network, which includes both Just Stop Oil and German radicals Letzte Generation. They boast of dishing out over $4.5 million…

The Climate Emergency Fund is a Beverly Hills-based 501 (c)(3), a charitable fund given various tax exemptions, and the sources of its funding are exactly what you’d expect given its Hollywood status. Guido has investigated some of the company’s biggest names, just so we know exactly the type of hypocrites inflicting carnage on the British public:

Aileen Getty – Yes, you read that correctly: Getty as in daughter of oil baron Jean Paul Getty. The oil heiress downplayed her own hypocrisy as she penned a moralistic Guardian op-ed in support of the protests. The jet-setting millionaire, who splits her time between East and West coasts, donated over $1,000,000 to the fund. Although that barely touches the sides for the fossil-fuel-funded liberal, who’s clearly still living large off carbon-burning capital.

Yes, you read that correctly: Getty as in daughter of oil baron Jean Paul Getty. The oil heiress downplayed her own hypocrisy as she penned a moralistic Guardian op-ed in support of the protests. The jet-setting millionaire, who splits her time between East and West coasts, donated over $1,000,000 to the fund. Adam McKay – The director behind Don’t Look Up has pledged over $4,000,000 to the fund. Adam is clearly content to disrupt Brits on their daily commutes whilst for years he’s publicly posted about his own international flying habits and affinity for meat-eating.

The director behind Don’t Look Up has pledged over $4,000,000 to the fund. Adam is clearly content to disrupt Brits on their daily commutes whilst for years he’s publicly posted about his own international flying habits and affinity for meat-eating. Geralyn Dreyfous – Another Hollywood filmmaker on the company’s board. Away from her busy schedule making films and advising on soup-throwing, Geralyn makes the time to review hotels in Africa.

Another Hollywood filmmaker on the company’s board. Away from her busy schedule making films and advising on soup-throwing, Geralyn makes the time to review hotels in Africa. Rory Kennedy – Surprise, surprise another globetrotting Hollywood director. Her opposition to oil didn’t stop her from directing a film about rocket fuel-burning trips to space.

Surprise, surprise another globetrotting Hollywood director. Her opposition to oil didn’t stop her from directing a film about rocket fuel-burning trips to space. Sarah Ezzy – An ally of Aileen, Sarah used to work as a consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton, a company which boasts defence contractors and energy giants among its clients.

An ally of Aileen, Sarah used to work as a consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton, a company which boasts defence contractors and energy giants among its clients. Abigail Disney – A member of the Disney family, donated $200,000. Abigail is another film producer, whose achievements include disavowing one of her own films for Islamophobia. Oh, and she grew up with use of her dad’s personal 737 jet

A member of the Disney family, donated $200,000. Abigail is another film producer, whose achievements include disavowing one of her own films for Islamophobia. Laura Down – A singer-songwriter turned Democrat campaigner also serves on the board. Some of her songs titles include Party Girl and Useless in LA – perhaps providing insight into the character of those who finance crippling climate protests.

A singer-songwriter turned Democrat campaigner also serves on the board. Some of her songs titles include Party Girl and Useless in LA – perhaps providing insight into the character of those who finance crippling climate protests. Rowena Koenig – A z-list actress given the responsibility of Development Director.

A z-list actress given the responsibility of Development Director. Margaret Klein Salamon – The Executive Director of the fund. She’s managed to take time off from writing her “radical self-help guide for the climate emergency” to take trips to Australia.

The Climate Emergency Fund also boasts the fear-mongering Guardian pundits and liberal campaigners you might expect from Extinction Rebellion’s usual suspects. Perhaps the fact the arguments and methods of the eco-loons have been imported from the American left explain why they’re so at odds with British political sensibilities. So much so that even Sir Keir has seen sense on the matter…