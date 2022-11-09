Parliamentary co-conspirators might want to think twice before digging into the jerk chicken. Estate workers have just been warned that the Commons canteen’s food hygiene rating has been downgraded from 5 to 2, owing in large part to “the presence of pests near catering venues“:

“…The most recent inspection led to a new food hygiene rating of 2 stars, down from [the] previous rating of 5 […] Environmental health officers identified the presence of pests near catering venues. This is a particular challenge in Parliament given the size of our catering operation…”

The rat problem is so bad that staff are now being encouraged not to store food in their offices. The catering staff at least promise they’re “taking immediate action” to get on top of it. Talk about slipping standards in Westminster…