The BBC has been forced to pull a profile on Kemi Badenoch, which had been criticised as “disappointingly inaccurate” by a women’s rights group. The Mail initially reported on the corporation’s forced withdrawal, with a source quoted as calling the piece a “botched hit job”.



It’s since been re-uploaded to BBC Sounds with a disclaimer saying “This programme has been edited since broadcast.”

Despite the editing, the profile still reeks of W1A’s woke inclinations. It repeats debunked claims about Kemi removing gender-neutral toilets at her campaign launch, albeit with a caveat. Contributions from discredited journalist Ben Hunte are also retained. The BBC even allows him to make the unchallenged claim that Kemi doesn’t believe in “all forms of equality” within her portfolio. It’s almost like they have an agenda…