With Guido finally revealing the government PPS list yesterday evening, the reshuffle has finally concluded. Any names not on the list are out, and as the dust settles we can finally see who was quietly asked to depart. A keen-eyed co-conspirator spots that Lord Syed Kamal is out as a minister, having first been appointed to the government just nine months after his appointment to the Lords in 2021. A former IEA research director; was the unfair association between the think thank and Liz Truss’s mini budget what did it for Syed’s ministerial career?