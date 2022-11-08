Labour seems to be in a state of confusion over plans to revive Gordon Brown’s big state proposals for national ID cards. This morning The Times reported that shadow cabinet minister Stephen Kinnock said they were “on the table”:

“That is certainly something that Labour is reviewing and will be looking at very carefully…”

He added ID cards would be “so helpful” in reassuring the public that the government had control of its borders.

Yet just minutes later, Yvette Cooper gave a firm “no” when asked by Today if the party was considering them:

“We would have stronger employment enforcement and proper standards in place, as well as the stronger action to crack down on the criminal gangs.”

Labour policy seems to be suffering something of an identity crisis itself…