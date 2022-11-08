The Boundary Commission has published its finalised revision of proposals for equalising constituency sizes and it makes interesting reading for a number of MPs. The review is designed to equalise constituency sizes, which had left England underrepresented, giving all seats, excluding protected areas, an electorate of between 69,700 and 77,000. It’s left a number of MPs facing challenges…

Gavin Williamson’s South Staffordshire is set to merge with South Dudley, leaving him with a scrap for a place. Dominic Raab’s job holding Esher and Walton has been made the more challenging with the addition of less favourable areas. While Ben Wallace’s constituency is also being hived off. Robert Buckland’s Swindon South has also become less comfortable. In other news Sir Keir, Rishi and Boris come off relatively unscathed. Though Tories overall shouldn’t be too displeased, the number of seats in England has gone from 533 to 543, which will likely benefit them.

Where England gains Scotland and Wales have lost out. Scotland will have two less seats, whilst Wales faces cuts of 8. Naturally this has caused concern amongst the home nations. Dave Doogan, SNP MP for Angus, was clearly feeling the heat and told The National the proposals were “a disgrace”. Nothing to do with the fact he will soon be seatless…

A consultation will now open until December 5th, and final proposals will be submitted by July 2023. Co-conspirators can find out what proposals might mean for them here.

Hat-tip: State of the Nation for the map