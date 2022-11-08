As revealed by the Times last night, Boris’s resignation honours list has now been finalised. And as expected, there are a few recognisable names among the 20-or-so appointments…

Nadine Dorries, Alister Jack, Nigel Adams, and Alok Sharma, are all getting peerages at the end of the Parliament to avoid by-elections. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, Dan Rosenfield, Ben Gascoigne, and Boris’s former City Hall adviser Kulveer Ranger can expect their rewards sooner. Ross Kempsell and Charlotte Owen will become the youngest life peers in history, both under the age of 31. Congratulations in particular to m’Lord Kempsell…

Like clockwork, the media are having fun pretending to be outraged. The Times says a source has pointed out that Dacre’s name reappearing on the list means Rishi “may have to choose whether to veto Dacre if the commission advises against his appointment again.” This does seems like convenient timing to throw the scent off other, erm, negative stories nagging Number 10 at the moment. Guido couldn’t help noticing this is yet another scoop Lara Spirit has had that is well timed for Camp Rishi…