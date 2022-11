Ben Wallace has confirmed the scrapping of the proposed £250 million national flagship, the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia. The new ship – which was supposed to be named after the late Prince Phillip – had been a project of the Boris era, and was intended to serve both as a tribute to the Royals and to attract global trade to Britain. Now, sadly, it’s been abandoned. Commiserations, Chopper. Talk about sunk costs…