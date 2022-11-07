The latest Redfield & Wilton poll has Labour ahead by 21 points, with the Tories somehow dropping 3 points to 27% compared to last week. It looks like Rishi’s thundering momentum from Friday – when the Tories surged by a whopping one percentage point according to YouGov – has come crashing to a halt. Yet more good news for the Tory marginals…

Labour 48% (+1)

Conservative 27% (-3)

Liberal Democrat 10% (-2)

Reform UK 5% (+1)

Green 4% (+1)

Scottish National Party 4% (+1)

Other 2% (+1)

Rishi’s personal poll ratings are also down five points from last week, now sitting at +8, although Sir Keir’s also dropped by the same amount – he’s now on +13%. There goes the honeymoon period…