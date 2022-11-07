New CCHQ chair Nadhim Zahawi spoke to party staff this morning, for the first time since the news last Friday that Tory CEO Darren Mott was resigning after 30 years in the party. Zahawi promised staff that they’ll have a new CEO, or equivalent, by the end of the week. The party now lacks a CEO, a head of research, a head of the chairman’s office and a party treasurer.

The Tories also lack a co-chair, a position that has historically been responsible for raising vast sums of cash for the party’s coffers. Ben Elliot, who was a very successful fundraiser despite some questionable headlines, resigned from his role the day Liz came to power and hasn’t yet been replaced.

Unsurprisingly, the lack of a main fundraiser and a party treasurer has left the party in a financial pickle. At today’s CCHQ staff meeting, Zahawi warned that the party will have to focus on fundraising “because of its current financial situation.”

Guido also understands the party is having to change bank. Maybe that is merely because Allied Irish is withdrawing from the SME commercial market in Great Britain, as CCHQ claims, though it is another headache incoming financial and fundraising boffins will have to deal with. Surely Nadhim could dip into his own substantial wealth to help the party out…