BBC Lets Russia-Linked Eco-Loon Tory Off the Hook

The BBC is yet again failing to meet its own standards of transparency and neutrality. In a piece on COP 27, the corporation invited Tory husky-hugger Greg Barker as sole guest. The Tory peer was allowed to deliver a five-minute harangue on behalf of the G77 nations looking for climate reparations. The BBC interviewer gave Barker a business class ride on his conflicted position …

Co-conspirators may be aware that Barker had previously worked for Anglo-Siberian Oil as well as Russian oil company Sibneft.

Even into 2022 he worked for Russian aluminium producer EN+, a leading company in an industry that produces 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. He was also implicated for his role legitimising Russian oligarchs.

Had Barker been a climate sceptic they would have barbecued him. The BBC failed even to mention Greg’s proximity to Russian oligarchs.