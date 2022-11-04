Twitter was sent into a spiral this morning by headline responses from a focus group of swing voters, who were sympathetic towards the Home Secretary’s language on immigration.

Times Radio asked the voters about various issues, from policy to politicians, and the findings were certainly informative. If only to show that Twitter isn’t reality…

Here’s what they had to say when asked about Suella Braverman:

The voters were concerned with the volume of immigration, arguing that although people need to be looked after, Britain was at capacity and there needed to be a limit. One voter also took aim at the “do-gooders” criticising government policy. They then agreed that they trusted the Conservatives over Labour on the issue.

Sir Keir also came off worse for wear. Swing voters described him as “boring” and felt he simply wanted to attack the Tories, rather than setting out his own vision. Amongst the highlights of the groups’ messages to Starmer were to “get the charisma” and to “stop being so slimy”.

This is unfair. In his defence, Keir is more stodgy than slimy…