This morning, Mark Carney – the Steve Bray of central bankers – used the BBC as his megaphone to belabour listeners with his opinion that leaving the EU is responsible for rising interest rates and sinking the pound. All par for the course…

Speaking to the Today programme, the former governor of the Bank of England congratulated himself on his clairvoyance:

“If I can cast your mind back to two years ago, this is what we said was going to happen…”

Carney’s numbers to justify this were, as Julian Jessop points out, spurious:

Here's @MarkJCarney's data, which suggest German GDP has grown by 40.9% since 2016, and UK GDP by only 3.3%.



This is obviously wrong, even allowing for the fall in the pound. I suspect he's compared real (inflation-adjusted) GDP in the UK with nominal GDP in Germany! (2/3) pic.twitter.com/zCtQTiNT2I — Julian Jessop (@julianHjessop) November 4, 2022

Lord Lilley has written to Today, complaining about the interview and pointing out that they frequently allow the likes of Carney to bang on about Brexit uninterrupted – without challenging the improbable and illogical elements of their argument.

Dear Mr Stone-Lee, Once again you had the Canadian banker, Mark Carney, on to attack Brexit. Given that the UK and Canada now have similar relationships with their continental neighbours (a free trade agreement leaving Britain and Canada free to make their own laws), why do you never ask the obvious questions? If a simple free trade relationship with its neighbour is so damaging for Britain is it not equally damaging for Canada? If we British would be 30% better off within the EU, wouldn’t his fellow countrymen be 30% better off if Canada joined the USA? If he wants the UK to accept EU laws, does he advocate Canada submitting to US laws? And if not, why not? The bias on Today goes from bad to worse. The reason you don’t ask these questions is your Remoaner groupthink means that, although objectively obvious, they never enter your blinkered minds. Best regards Peter Lilley The Rt Hon the Lord Lilley

If a simple free trade relationship with its neighbour is so damaging for Britain is it not equally damaging for Carney’s native Canada?