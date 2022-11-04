The BBC has admitted presenter Martine Croxall did breach impartiality rules when she asked “Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am” after Boris pulled out of the Tory leadership contest. The BBC confessed that her “remarks and reactions… caused a significant risk the audience could believe opinions were being expressed on the Conservative leadership contest.”

“Taken together, this meant that this edition of The Papers did not meet our editorial standards, as it gave the audience the opportunity to infer an editorial position on the part of the BBC. This does not accord with the BBC’s commitment to editorial impartiality.”

Martine hasn’t apologised, merely tweeted that she’s back presenting on BBC News from 11 am. No contrition…