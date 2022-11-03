WATCH: Mordaunt Slaps Down Bitter Corbyn

Fresh from his Brazilian jolly, celebrating the victory of Putin apologist Lula, Jeremy Corbyn made a point of order in the Commons this afternoon to moan about Rishi Sunak. According to the Absolute Boy, the fact that Rishi mentioned him during PMQs yesterday proves he lives “rent-free” in the PM’s head, and that Rishi should have had the decency to alert Jeremy of his attack lines ahead of time. Presumably this won’t be an issue in future, given Rishi made it quite clear he’s planning to do this on a weekly basis…

For the avoidance of doubt, Penny Mordaunt politely reminded him of this fact at the despatch box. Even the Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans couldn’t resist a wisecrack…