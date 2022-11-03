The Commons Committee on Standards has recommended Tory MP Andrew Bridgen be suspended for five sitting days, and be forced to apologise to the Commons over multiple breaches of the MP Code of Conduct, including on registering outside earning and paid advocacy. They also describe an email he sent to the Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone as “completely unacceptable behaviour” as he ‘sought assurance’ about a rumour that Stone was shortly to be ennobled provided she arrived “at the ‘right’ outcomes when conducting parliamentary standards investigation[s]”.
The full list of aggravating factors are as follows:
While there were some mitigating factors, such as seeking alternative means of funding for a trip to Ghana before accepting funding from Mere Plantations, and reflecting on his conduct before the committee, they still recommended a suspension of five sitting days.
“The Committee recommended that Mr Bridgen is suspended from the service of the House for a total period of 5 sitting days. This is the sum of a recommended suspension of 2 sitting days for the breaches of Paragraph 12 and 14 of the Code of Conduct, and a further 3 sitting days’ suspension for a “completely unacceptable attack upon the integrity of the Commissioner” – amounting to a breach of paragraph 20 of the Code.
The Committee also recommended that Mr Bridgen should apologise to the House and to the Commissioner by means of a personal statement.”
For Andrew’s clarification, no you cannot submit a letter of no confidence in the Standards Committee…