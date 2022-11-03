Rishi Sunak is bringing back an amended form of the Online Safety Bill, with the widely-criticised “legal but harmful” provision finally ditched, at least for adults. At last.

According to the Sun, Rishi has ordered Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan to work on a revised Bill ready to present to the Commons before Christmas. The new Bill – which comes after Nadine’s previous iteration was repeatedly delayed – will completely scrap Clause 14, which mandated tech companies to decide what was or wasn’t harmful on their platforms, and censor accordingly. A big-state nightmare of a law that would have quickly trampled all over freedom of speech…

Instead, the Online Safety Bill 2.0 will focus on protecting children online, although how that works in practice when it comes to data and privacy is still a sketchy area. It will also “clarify” what is “a news publisher” to protect journalists. Thanks Rishi. Now, while you’re at it, don’t forget the EU cookie law…