Does it say something about the Conservative Party that its most popular cabinet ministers are the ones who spend most time abroad? Guido will let co-conspirators ponder that. Ben Wallace, Kemi and Cleverly are, unsurprisingly, at the top. Rishi’s made a strong leap to the top third of the pack, given the last members’ poll he appeared in – back in July – had him on -2.7. He comfortably beats Penny, suggesting he may have been able to win the premiership even if she’d cleared the 100 backer hurdle and gone to a vote of the membership. Rishi’s top allies – Jenrick and Dowden – languish at the bottom, albeit eclipsed by the unpopularity of Gavin Williamson’s -28.8%. And that’s before he’s even gotten going…