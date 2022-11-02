Reform UK is stepping up their charge on the Conservative party, by targeting elected defectors. A co-conspirator has been in touch to share a Reform party mail-out, sent en masse to Conservative councillors asking them to “put country before party” and abandon ship. They’ve even set up a help-line.

Guido called the number, where Reform claimed “quite a bit of interest” and said any Tory defectors would be “front of the queue” for selection to a parliamentary constituency. Loyal Reform candidates might not be so pleased…

It comes as the party continues to make gains with near historic highs in the poll. A Reform source also says “many thousand” Tories have signed up. They estimate they’ve taken 5-10% of Tory Members.