Greta Vows to Overthrow “Oppressive” Capitalism

19-year old climate crusader Greta Thunberg has finally said the quiet part out loud: it’s time to go whole hog and overthrow capitalism. Speaking at her book launch last night – of course she’s got a book – the world’s postergirl for climate change declared:

“We are never going back to normal again because ‘normal’ was already a crisis. What we refer to as normal is an extreme system built on the exploitation of people and the planet. It is a system defined by colonialism, imperialism, oppression and genocide by the so-called global North to accumulate wealth that still shapes our current world order […] If economic growth is our only priority, then what we are experiencing now should be exactly what we should be expecting… [climate change] has its roots in racist, oppressive extractivism that is exploiting both people and the planet to maximise short-term profits for a few…”

The book isn’t called Marxism for Teenagers, although it might as well be.