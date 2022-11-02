The Welsh Government’s decision to cover the cost of registering with the National Centre for Learning Welsh for people between the ages of 18-25 could cost taxpayers a whopping £4,335,000, according to research by the TaxPayers’ Alliance.

With the Welsh Government aiming to attract 2,500 learners aged 18-25, and 350 education staff, the investigation shows it could cost the taxpayer £1,521 per learner…

Joe Ventre, the TPA’s digital campaign manager, said:

“Supporting the Welsh language is a worthy aim, but questions will be asked about the large sums involved. The Welsh government needs to review this project to see if the goals fit the funding.”

You might have to wait hours for an ambulance – at least you get a free violin and a few Welsh lessons. Gwaith da. Beth yw’r Gymraeg am wet this am Arian?