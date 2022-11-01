Labour’s prawn cocktail offensive with the City is properly up and running now. Their next big schmoozing session with business leaders and CEOs is taking place in just over two weeks on November 16, with city slickers promised the chance to meet Sir Keir, Rachel Reeves, and the rest of the shadow cabinet alongside drinks and canapés. The reception, of course, happens to be on the eve of the government’s autumn statement…

What was it Anneliese Dodds said when Kwasi Kwarteng was reported to have raised a glass with hedge fund managers just after the mini-Budget?

“Many people are sickened by the image of champagne-quaffing Conservative donors encouraging the chancellor to press ahead with further tax cuts for billionaires, at the same time as many members of the British public are unable to access a mortgage.”

What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander…