NEW: Hoyle Report Finds No Evidence of Bullying During Fracking Vote, Only Member Told Off is Chris Bryant

Lindsay Hoyle has concluded his investigation into the events that took place in the division lobbies on October 19, when the government called a vote of confidence in itself in response to a Labour Opposition Day motion on fracking.

According to reports at the time, many from Labour MPs, it was claimed there had been verbal bullying and physical manhandling. Tory MP Alex Stafford was reportedly manhandled into the ‘correct’ voting lobby by Therese Coffey and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Contrary to all those reports, Hoyle has found no evidence of any of this that night. A statement read to the Commons this morning concluded “that atmosphere was tense… but there is no evidence of any bullying or undue influence placed on other members.

“While some members thought physicial contact was being used to force a member into the lobby, the member concerned has said very clearly that this did not happen.”

In fact the only person the report does find against are Labour MPs like Chris Bryant, who took photos in the lobby and tweeted them out – a breach of Commons rules. The man who judges others on standards comes a cropper again…

Read the report in full below: