Matt Hancock has immediately lost the whip for choosing the enter the jungle rather than chair the Treasury Select Committee. A statement from the Chief Whip Simon Hart:

“Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

He was a Tory MP… now he’s out of there.

UPDATE: An ally of Matt Hancock explains he’s going on the show to promote his dyslexia campaign…