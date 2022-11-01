Since the reshuffle concluded on Sunday, Guido’s had a look at the final make-up of Rishi’s first government. While plenty of column inches have been dedicated to the racial, gender and geographical make-up of the Cabinet, Rishi promised the government as a whole would be one of ‘all the talents’ and wouldn’t be packed full of only his core supporters. Naming no names, Liz…

In light of this Guido can reveal the number shape up like this: Rishi’s government has 93 MP ministers; excluding the undeclared who may or may not have backed him, 43% of these appointees backed him in the final round of MP voting in the summer. Versus 57% who plumped with Liz.

This stands in contrast to Liz’s government, which had just 17% of its publicly declared ministers backing Rishi.

It’s unhelpful to compare Rishi’s government with the October leadership election given his overwhelming support from many Liz and Boris backers by the time nominations closed. If you do go off the most recent contest, Rishi’s government draws just 5% of ministers from MPs who didn’t back him. It may be a cabinet drawn from many wings of the party, whether it includes any talent is another question…