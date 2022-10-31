WATCH: Suella Denies Leaking “Top Secret” Documents “Wrong, Wrong, Wrong”

Suella in the Chamber just now:

“What I will not do under any circumstances is apologise for things I haven’t done. It’s been said I sent a top secret document. That’s wrong. It’s been said that I sent a document about cyber security. That’s wrong. It’s been said that I sent a document about the intelligence agencies that would compromise securities. That’s wrong, wrong, wrong. What is wrong and worrying is without compunction, these assertions have been repeated as fact by politicians and journalists and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to clarify the record today.”

She also denied ever blocking hotel bookings for Manston migrants…
