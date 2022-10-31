Rishi’s reshuffle of ‘all the talents’ has caused turmoil in the world of Commons select committees, after a whopping four chairmen were promoted to ministers. Guido’s been digging around and has put together a list of who we know is already putting themself forward for which job. While only Tories can stand for the four committees, all MPs get to vote, meaning more rebellious anti-government Tories are more likely to win…

Treasury:

Matt Hancock

Kit Malthouse

Andrea Leadsom

John Baron

Harriett Baldwin

Transport:

Jack Brereton

Jackie Doyle-Price

Katherine Fletcher

Karl McCartney

Chris Loder

Education:

Jonathan Gullis

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Caroline Ansell

David Simmonds

Health:

Dr Caroline Johnson

Stephen Hammond

Steve Brine

Anne-Marie Morris

James Morris

Have we missed your name off? Get in touch…