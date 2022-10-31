Select Committee Races Hot Up mdi-fullscreen

Rishi’s reshuffle of ‘all the talents’ has caused turmoil in the world of Commons select committees, after a whopping four chairmen were promoted to ministers. Guido’s been digging around and has put together a list of who we know is already putting themself forward for which job. While only Tories can stand for the four committees, all MPs get to vote, meaning more rebellious anti-government Tories are more likely to win…

Treasury:

  • Matt Hancock
  • Kit Malthouse
  • Andrea Leadsom
  • John Baron
  • Harriett Baldwin

Transport:

  • Jack Brereton
  • Jackie Doyle-Price
  • Katherine Fletcher
  • Karl McCartney
  • Chris Loder

Education:

  • Jonathan Gullis
  • Brendan Clarke-Smith
  • Caroline Ansell
  • David Simmonds

Health:

  • Dr Caroline Johnson
  • Stephen Hammond
  • Steve Brine
  • Anne-Marie Morris
  • James Morris

