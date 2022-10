Redfield & Wilton Strategies’ latest poll after Rishi’s first week in Downing Street shows he now leads Starmer by 4 points on the question of “who would make the best Prime Minister”:

Rishi Sunak 41% (+2)

Keir Starmer 37% (-1)

Changes +/- 25-26 Oct.

Rishi is, however, still more popular than his party. The Tories are still 23 points behind nationally, with Labour on 50% and the Tories on 27%. Still, Rishi’s only been in the job for a week…