Matt Hancock’s campaign for the chairmanship of the Treasury select committee has come to a premature end. Passed over by Rishi, the former Health Secretary was keen to stress he was still in play, and that “a number of people suggested I should go for Chair”. The number just wasn’t large enough…

Matt added:

“In the end there are other things on the horizon that I want to do – including finding ways to raise the profile of my dyslexia campaign and upcoming bill in parliament. Harriett’s done a great job on the committee for the last three years and she has my full support in her bid to become TSC Chair”

