WATCH: Hospital Patient Lectures Rishi on Nurses’ Pay

Rishi’s first public outing as Prime Minister didn’t exactly go to plan this afternoon. Greeting patients on a visit to Croydon University Hospital, the PM was confronted by an angry patient who accused him of “not trying” to pay nurses enough:

Rishi: “Have they [the nurses] looked after you really nicely?

Patient: “Yeah, they always do, except you don’t pay them enough.”

Rishi: “Well, we are trying, we are trying.”

Patient: “No, you’re not trying. You need to try harder.”

Rishi: “I will take that away, yeah. No they are a very nice team here, aren’t they?

Patient: “They are, but it’s important because they do great work”