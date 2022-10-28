On it goes…
Friday:
12:04: Rachel Maclean out as Minister of State for Victims and Vulnerability at MoJ
Thursday:
22.05: David Rutley appointed PuSS at FCDO
22.05: Alex Burghart appointed PuSS at Cabinet Office
22.05: Maria Caulfield appointed PuSS at Health and PuSS for Women at Trade
22.05: John Lamont appointed PuSS at Scotland
22.05: Robert Largan appointed assistant whip
22.05: Dehenna Davison re-appointed PuSS at DLUHC
22.05: Joy Morrissey re-appointed assistant whip
21.30: Huw Merriman appointed MoS at DfT
21.30: Sara Dines appointed PuSS at Home Office
21.30: James Davies appointed PuSS at Wales
21.30: Mims Davies appointed PuSS at DWP
21.30: Fay Jones appointed assistant whip
21.30: Julie Marson appointed whip
21.30: Trudy Harrison re-appointed PuSS at DEFRA
21.30: Amanda Solloway re-appointed whip
21.30: Stuart Anderson re-appointed assistant whip
21.30: Jacob Young re-appointed assistant whip
20.06: Tom Pursglove appointed MoS at DWP
20.06: Guy Opperman appointed MoS at DWP
20.06: Leo Doherty appointed PuSS at FCDO
20.06: Kevin Hollinrake appointed PuSS at BEIS
20.06: Laura Trott appointed PuSS at DWP
20.06: Claire Coutinho appointed PuSS at DfE
20.06: Stuart Andrew appointed PuSS at DCMS and PuSS for Equalities at Trade
20.06: Paul Scully appointed PuSS at DCMS
20.06: Andrew Stephenson appointed whip
20.06: Mike Freer appointed PuSS at MoJ
20.06: Lee Rowley appointed PuSS at DLUHC
20.06: Neil O’Brien re-appointed PuSS at Health
20.06: Rebecca Harris re-appointed whip
20.06: Jo Churchill re-appointed whip
20.06: Nigel Huddleston re-appointed whip
17.48: Mark Jenkinson out as a whip
17.28: David Evennett departs Whips’ office
14.54: Marcus Jones appointed Deputy Chief Whip
14.54: Damian Hinds appointed MoS at MoJ
14.54: Ed Argar appointed MoS at MoJ
14.15: Marcus Fysh out as Trade PuSS
13.24: Graham Stuart re-appointed MoS for the Environment at BEIS
12:05: Victoria Atkins appointed Financial Secretary to the Treasury
12.05: Andrew Griffith appointed Economic Secretary to the Treasury.