On it goes…

Friday:

12:04: Rachel Maclean out as Minister of State for Victims and Vulnerability at MoJ

Thursday:

22.05: David Rutley appointed PuSS at FCDO

22.05: Alex Burghart appointed PuSS at Cabinet Office

22.05: Maria Caulfield appointed PuSS at Health and PuSS for Women at Trade

22.05: John Lamont appointed PuSS at Scotland

22.05: Robert Largan appointed assistant whip

22.05: Dehenna Davison re-appointed PuSS at DLUHC

22.05: Joy Morrissey re-appointed assistant whip

21.30: Huw Merriman appointed MoS at DfT

21.30: Sara Dines appointed PuSS at Home Office

21.30: James Davies appointed PuSS at Wales

21.30: Mims Davies appointed PuSS at DWP

21.30: Fay Jones appointed assistant whip

21.30: Julie Marson appointed whip

21.30: Trudy Harrison re-appointed PuSS at DEFRA

21.30: Amanda Solloway re-appointed whip

21.30: Stuart Anderson re-appointed assistant whip

21.30: Jacob Young re-appointed assistant whip

20.06: Tom Pursglove appointed MoS at DWP

20.06: Guy Opperman appointed MoS at DWP

20.06: Leo Doherty appointed PuSS at FCDO

20.06: Kevin Hollinrake appointed PuSS at BEIS

20.06: Laura Trott appointed PuSS at DWP

20.06: Claire Coutinho appointed PuSS at DfE

20.06: Stuart Andrew appointed PuSS at DCMS and PuSS for Equalities at Trade

20.06: Paul Scully appointed PuSS at DCMS

20.06: Andrew Stephenson appointed whip

20.06: Mike Freer appointed PuSS at MoJ

20.06: Lee Rowley appointed PuSS at DLUHC

20.06: Neil O’Brien re-appointed PuSS at Health

20.06: Rebecca Harris re-appointed whip

20.06: Jo Churchill re-appointed whip

20.06: Nigel Huddleston re-appointed whip

17.48: Mark Jenkinson out as a whip

17.28: David Evennett departs Whips’ office

14.54: Marcus Jones appointed Deputy Chief Whip

14.54: Damian Hinds appointed MoS at MoJ

14.54: Ed Argar appointed MoS at MoJ

14.15: Marcus Fysh out as Trade PuSS

13.24: Graham Stuart re-appointed MoS for the Environment at BEIS

12:05: Victoria Atkins appointed Financial Secretary to the Treasury

12.05: Andrew Griffith appointed Economic Secretary to the Treasury.