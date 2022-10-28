Elon Musk confirmed he’d finally taken over Twitter at 4.49am GMT, with the tweet “The bird is freed.” The move brings to an end the process that first began in April this year and saw him seemingly back out of the attempted takeover before finally agreeing to buy it for the originally proposed sum of $44 billion. A very early Christmas present…

Musk was filmed arriving at Twitter HQ yesterday, the sh*tpost-loving billionaire turning up with a bathroom sink in reference to the ‘let that sink in’ meme.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Already he’s sacked a number of top executives, including legal chief Vijaya Gadde, whose team was responsible for the decision to ban Donald Trump’s account after the Capitol riot.

Guido notes Musk has voiced support to a Twitter user’s request for creator monetisation in return for regular content on the platform.

Absolutely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Could have major implications for what content advertisers choose to push out through the platform…