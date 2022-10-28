Musk Completes $44 Billion Twitter Purchase mdi-fullscreen

Elon Musk confirmed he’d finally taken over Twitter at 4.49am GMT, with the tweet “The bird is freed.” The move brings to an end the process that first began in April this year and saw him seemingly back out of the attempted takeover before finally agreeing to buy it for the originally proposed sum of $44 billion. A very early Christmas present…

Musk was filmed arriving at Twitter HQ yesterday, the sh*tpost-loving billionaire turning up with a bathroom sink in reference to the ‘let that sink in’ meme.

Already he’s sacked a number of top executives, including legal chief Vijaya Gadde, whose team was responsible for the decision to ban Donald Trump’s account after the Capitol riot.

Guido notes Musk has voiced support to a Twitter user’s request for creator monetisation in return for regular content on the platform.

Could have major implications for what content advertisers choose to push out through the platform…
