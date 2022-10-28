Harry Cole Nails That Liz & Kwasi Rumour…

Harry Cole has finally addressed the thus-far unpublished rumour in SW1: that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng previously enjoyed a sexual relationship.

The rumour has been around for years and following Liz’s victory in the Tory leadership race, and appointment of Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor, plenty of news outlets used knowing euphemisms such as ‘political bedfellows’, ‘close allies’ and ‘ideological soulmates’. Now Harry Cole’s finally addressed the rumour in his new biography of Liz:

“The suggestion was from, perhaps, her political enemies and wider-spread Westminster gossip that perhaps there was something more than just friends to Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss. “We reveal that their allies, their friends, their supporters that know them best are actually saying they were nothing more than political bedfellows.”

And that’s the end of the matter…