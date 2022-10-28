Eddie Izzard, the trans comedian who identifies as a Labour candidate, has taken a swing at Rosie Duffield over her comments on “misgendering”. Speaking to PA, the comedian called Rosie “transphobic” and said she should “join the 21st century”. Izzard then added “I don’t think bullying is a great thing to be happening”. One trans woman’s bullying is another woman’s statement of fact…

Izzard is vying for selection in Sheffield Central, where all candidates issued a joint statement condemning “racism and transphobia”. Guido notes they didn’t actually address the issue itself, but chose to associate it with racism and decry it as bigotry.

No doubt they will still claim to have “won the argument”. Activists might want to take more note of the recent NHS guidelines saying that most children identifying as trans are just going through “a phase”. Perhaps the failure to engage in actual debate is why the issue is so toxic…