Scottish Community Safety Minister Ash Regan has resigned on principle over Nicola Sturgeon’s planned reforms to legal gender recognition. The SNP are whipping their MSPs to support the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which Regan couldn’t support as a matter of conscience. In a resignation letter she added:

“I have considered the issue of Gender Recognition Reform very carefully over some time. I have concluded that my conscience will not allow me to vote with the government at the Stage 1 of the Bill this afternoon.”

The controversial bill would lower the required age for a legal gender recognition from 18 to 16. Ministers also plan to remove the need for a medical diagnosis. At least Ash’s conscience will be clear…