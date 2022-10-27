In some of the first polling conducted since Rishi took over as Prime Minister, the Conservatives have been able to close their polling deficit. New polling from YouGov and The Times saw Labour’s lead shrunk by 9 points. Before any Tories get carried away, that still leaves their lead at 28%…

Add to that the impending storm of budget cuts, Rishi certainly faces an uphill battle.



The poll also strengthens Reform UK’s claims of a resurgence, with their support at 6% and growing representing a relatively strong showing. The Conservatives face challenges from all sides…