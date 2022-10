On it goes…

14.54: Marcus Jones appointed Deputy Chief Whip

14.54: Damian Hinds appointed MoS at MoJ

14.54: Ed Argar appointed MoS at MoJ

14.15: Marcus Fysh out as Trade PuSS

13.24: Graham Stuart re-appointed MoS for the Environment at BEIS

12:05: Victoria Atkins appointed Financial Secretary to the Treasury

12.05: Andrew Griffith appointed Economic Secretary to the Treasury.