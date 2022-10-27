Tim Loughton has fired back after Jake Berry made headlines on TalkTV last night over Suella Braverman’s re-appointment as Home Secretary. Berry claimed Braverman in fact broke the ministerial code multiple times during her first stint as Home Secretary, including the final one that saw her resign “relating to cybersecurity.”

“From my own knowledge, there were multiple breaches of the ministerial code. “It was sent from a private email address to another member of parliament. She then sought to copy in that individual’s wife and accidentally sent it to a staffer in parliament. To me that seems a really serious breach, especially when it was documents relating to cybersecurity, as I believe. “The cabinet secretary had his say at the time. I doubt he’s changed his mind in the last six days but that’s a matter for the prime minister.”

Of course, this claim raises the question of why Liz didn’t ask Suella to resign after the first incident. A point raised by Tory MP Tim Loughton on TimesRadio this morning:

“I haven’t a clue what Jake Barry is referring to, I find it rather odd that he’s come out with this now, the day after he’s been sacked as party chairman. The Prime Minister has signalled his confidence in Suella Braverman and that she held her hands up to the mistake that she’d made. I’m happy to trust the Prime Minister’s judgement. If further investigation needs to be happening, then I’m sure the Prime Minister will sanction that.”

Guido wonders which News UK outlet Sir Jake will choose to return fire from…