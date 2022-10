A co-conspirator shared this clip from a recent episode of The Rest is Politics, Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart’s new centrist dad podcast.

The pair are interviewing France’s ex-President François Hollande to slap each other on the back over how terrible Brexit is and how right they are. All par for the course, although Rory seems to be flexing his European bona fides a bit much. If you speak English in a French accent, you are still speaking English, Rory…