The Ri-Shuffle is creating a swathe of vacancies in the plum Commons job of select committee chairs. Hunt’s promotion to Chancellor vacated the chair of the Health select committee; Mel Stride’s promotion to DWP vacates the Treasury select committee; and Rob Halfon’s promotion to Education minister vacates the Education selection committee.

A senior MP has just been in touch to say that none other than former Health Secretary Matt Hancock to is now gearing up for the sweetest plum of all: the chairmanship of the Treasury select committee. He was levelling for a job with Liz, and Rishi’s already passed him over – will this finally be the comeback Hancock’s been looking for?

He’ll up against John Baron, who’s just declared this afternoon that he’s standing. Kit Malthouse is also reportedly mulling a bid. Stay tuned…