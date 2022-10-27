According to new RAJAR figures, GB News Radio has become the fastest-growing news station in the country, with its audience soaring from 277,000 to 415,000 over the last quarter – a near 50% increase in just three months. In fact, according to Press Gazette, GB News was the only news station to grow its weekly audience in Q3.

It’s now snapping at the heels of LBC News London, which took in a weekly average of 438,000. TalkRadio, meanwhile, saw its listenership fall from 686,000 to 637,000 over the quarter, a drop of 7.1%. Times Radio, Rupert’s other pet project, saw a 4.9% drop to 542,000. Overall, GB News was the UK’s fourth fastest-growing radio station, including music. Not bad, considering it only launched in January…