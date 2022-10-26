Rishi Slams Starmer “Leadership is not Selling Fairytales”

A very strong start at the despatch box for Rishi:

“He mentioned the last few weeks. I am the first to admit that mistakes were made, and that’s the reason I’m standing here. But that is the difference between him and me… I was being honest about the difficulties that we were facing. But when he ran for leader, he promised his party he would borrow billions and billions of pounds. I told the truth for the good of the country, he told his party what it wanted to hear. Leadership is not selling fairytales. It is confronting challenges – and that is the leadership the British people will get from this government.”

That line will land well. Expect to hear it again…
