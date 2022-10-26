WATCH: Lee Anderson’s “Controversial” Take on Eddie Izzard

Lee Anderson has weighed in on Eddie Izzard’s latest struggle – to become a Labour MP. It probably doesn’t come as a surprise that Lee isn’t, well, exactly on-board with the idea. He told Mike Graham:

“… I think [Labour] have got 51% of their MPs now, in Parliament, are females. Now, if Eddie Izzard gets elected, I don’t know whether that increases or decreases the percentage. Because I’m not sure what he’s all about, Keir Starmer’s not sure what he’s all about. And you know what, the old traditional working class Labour voters will take a look at Eddie Izzard and think, y’know, is that what’s coming to Parliament? […] I’m going to be honest now, controversial as always, if he does get elected and I’m still here, I shouldn’t be following him into the toilets.”