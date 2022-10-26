Civil Servants entering 2 Marsham Street, the building that houses the Home Office and DLUHC, were met with a barrage of union campaign literature this morning.

The Public and Commercial Services Union is clearly on the lookout for new members, encouraging people to “join today, right now”. More than a hint of desperation there…

The literature also advertises the opportunity to join the PCS’ ballots for a national strike.

With the union calling for pay rises above inflation and a £15 minimum Living Wage, Guido would urge the blob’s union comrades to exercise restraint and look forward to their fabulous, index-linked, public service pensions.