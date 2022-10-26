Following the resignation of Christian Matheson, SW1 is gearing up for a by-election in the City of Chester constituency. Although there is no date set, the Conservatives have been eager to make a start on finding a candidate. By the sound of it they could do with as much time as possible…

Guido hears that local councillors have been receiving pleading calls from CCHQ as the vacancy remains unfilled. The Tories don’t seem keen to parachute in a candidate from outside and are instead looking for someone more local. The issue is that local candidates aren’t keen; the constituency was won by Labour in 2019 with a 7,000 majority, and on current polling the Tories could frankly place third. Potential candidates would much rather focus on the 2023 Local Elections, which might actually be winnable…

The challenge is further complicated by the mood in the local party, with one council source relaying a lingering sense of resentment after Rishi’s coronation without the say of members. The boundary review doesn’t help City of Chester to as a choice seat for prospective candidates. On the last set of boundary commission proposals it’s set to be carved up. No wonder the candidates aren’t lining up…