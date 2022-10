Rishi tried skating over Caroline Lucas’ question on whether he’ll scrap Liz Truss’s fracking plans, though promised that he sticks to the 2019 manifesto, which was far more fracking-sceptic than Liz’s government. Rishi’s subsequent answer on the government’s environmental promises even received a brief round of applause from eco-zealot Caroline. A very surprise endorsement…

UPDATE: No10 confirm the fracking ban is back…